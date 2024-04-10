McConnell racked up 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and seven assists in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 140-123 victory over the Raptors.

McConnell scored in double digits for the third straight game Tuesday, and he has reached that mark in 13 of his last 14 games. He finished second on the team in assists behind Andrew Nembhard and third in scoring behind Tyrese Haliburton and Obi Toppin. Since March 1, McConnell is averaging 14.0 points on 57.4 percent shooting, 2.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.1 steals over 20.0 minutes per game.