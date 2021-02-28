McConnell logged 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 46 minutes Saturday in the Pacers' 110-107 loss to the Knicks.

Making the start at point guard in place of the injured Malcolm Brogdon (knee), McConnell rarely left the floor during the contest, playing all but two minutes. He made the most of his elevated playing time by turning in a double-double, his first since January 2020. McConnell would be in store for an uptick in value if Brogdon's injury sidelines him during the Pacers' upcoming three-game week, but even before the latter's injury, McConnell had already established himself as a must-roster player in 12-team leagues.