McConnell (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Boston.

McConnell is working through left knee soreness, which puts him in jeopardy of missing his first game since Nov. 9. Quenton Jackson, Garrison Matthews and Ethan Thompson would be in line for more minutes off the bench if McConnell is unable to play. McConnell has averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 16.4 minutes per game over his last seven outings.