McConnell provided 15 points (7-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 105-102 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

McConnell was tasked with handling a bigger role throughout the series, and that was even more noticeable with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined for the final two contests. The veteran floor general looked good off the bench, but he wasn't able to complete the comeback on his own. McConnell scored in double digits in three of the four games of the series, including reaching the 15-point plateau in the last two.