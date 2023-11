McConnell produced seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists and one steal across 14 minutes during Wednesday's 132-131 loss to the Raptors.

McConnell was held below 10 points for the third time in his last five appearances Wednesday, but he matched his second-highest assist total of the season during the narrow loss. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game.