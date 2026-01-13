McConnell recorded five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT) and five assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 98-96 victory over the Celtics.

McConnell came up short in the win, delivering arguably his worst performance in almost a month. Prior to Monday, the veteran had been playing well, despite continuing to see limited minutes. A performance like this is a reminder that he shouldn't be considered a must-roster player but more of a streaming option for assists and steals.