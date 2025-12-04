McConnell amassed 14 points (7-10 FG), one rebound, six assists, one block and three steals across 17 minutes during Wednesday's 135-120 loss to the Nuggets.

McConnell chipped in across all the major categories, continuing his recent strong play. In seven games over the past two weeks, McConnell is averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals in just 18.6 minutes per game, good enough for top 70 value. While his role is seemingly capped at about 25 minutes, that is generally enough for him to have solid 12-team value.