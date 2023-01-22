McConnell racked up 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, 12 assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 loss to the Suns.

From a fantasy perspective, McConnell has been one of the best point guards in the Eastern Conference over the last two weeks, and he had one of his best outings to date Saturday despite the loss against Phoenix in his first start of the campaign. Even if McConnell returns to a bench role for the upcoming games, he's been experiencing an increased usage rate, and his numbers back that up. Over his last seven games, McConnell is averaging 15.0 points, 8.3 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest.