McConnell (personal) returned from a three-game absence in Thursday's 111-87 win over the Trail Blazers, finishing with four points (2-3 FG), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes.

McConnell had been away from the Pacers the last few days to witness the birth of his child, but the new father didn't take long to settle back in on the second unit. Indiana was a plus-21 while McConnell was on the court, with his return allowing Aaron Holiday to spend more time off the ball. McConnell will be hard-pressed to see much more than 20 minutes per game on a regular basis, so he's probably best viewed as a streaming option for assists rather than a must-roster player in standard leagues.