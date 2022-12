McConnell provided five points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 137-114 loss to Sacramento.

McConnell provided a spark off the bench with 10 assists, tying Tyrese Haliburton for the team lead in that category. McConnell added three steals to produce solid fantasy output despite scoring just five points. He's put himself on the fantasy radar of late by averaging 9.7 points, 6.3 dimes and 1.8 steals over his past six games.