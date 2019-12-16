Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Dishes eight dimes in victory
McConnell ended with 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes during Sunday's 107-85 victory over the Hornets.
McConnell took advantage of the blowout, falling two assists shy of a double-double. Both he and Aaron Holiday put up decent performances in this one, something McConnell has the demonstrated ability to do. When the playing time is there, McConnell will typically deliver assists by the bunch, however, that opportunity is rare at this point.
