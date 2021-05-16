McConnell accumulated 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 17 assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 win over the Raptors.

The 29-year-old has been hovering around top-50 fantasy value over the last couple of weeks, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals while shooting 58.6 percent from the field over his last nine games. McConnell averaged career highs in points (8.6), rebounds (3.7), assists (6.7) and steals (1.9) through 69 games in his sixth NBA season. He'll look to roll his stellar regular-season play into Tuesday's play-in tournament game.