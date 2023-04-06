McConnell totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 138-129 loss to the Knicks.

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) has missed five straight games and could be done for the rest of the season, opening the door for McConnell. He tied a season high with 12 assists and helped out defensively with a couple of steals. Despite coming off the bench, the point guard is averaging 16.4 points and 7.6 assists per game in Haliburton's absence. McConnell hasn't hit the 30-minute mark in the last 10 games, limiting his upside as a fantasy option to close out the season.