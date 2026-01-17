McConnell amassed eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine assists and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Friday's 127-119 win over the Pelicans.

McConnell put up single-digit shot attempts for a third consecutive game but was efficient in his limited opportunities. The veteran point guard was impressive as a playmaker, finishing one assist shy of the game-high mark set by Andrew Nembhard. According to Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star, McConnell became just the second player in NBA history to record at least 3,000 career assists off the bench Friday and is now averaging 5.1 per game across 30 regular-season appearances. Lou Williams is the only other player to achieve that feat.