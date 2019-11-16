Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Dishes out seven assists
McConnell had 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 FT) and seven assists in 22 minutes during Friday's 111-102 loss at Houston.
McConnell has scored in double digits in three of his last four outings while dishing out seven or more assists thrice over that span. Considering Malcolm Brodgon's uncertain status for Saturday's matchup against Milwaukee, McConnell could he see an uptick in both minutes and production in the short term.
