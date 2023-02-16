McConnell closed Wednesday's 117-113 win over the Bulls with two points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 21 minutes.

After coming off the bench in his last seven appearances, McConnell failed to convert any field-goal attempts during Wednesday's start, but he finished with the second-highest assist total on the team. It's unclear whether the 30-year-old will draw more starts alongside Tyrese Haliburton following the All-Star break, but as long as Haliburton remains healthy, McConnell doesn't have as much upside as he did during his five-game run as a starter in late January.