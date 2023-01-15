McConnell totaled 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Saturday's 130-112 loss to Memphis.

McConnell scored only four points in the first half on 2-of-5 shooting from the field but added five assists, four rebounds and two steals as the Pacers struggled to keep pace with Memphis. The point guard found his rhythm in the second half, knocking down four of five field goal attempts for nine points while dishing another six dimes for a game and season-high 11 assists in the contest. It marked McConnell's second double-double of the season and he's now scored in double figures in three straight.