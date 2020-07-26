McConnell had six points (3-4 FG), six assists, three rebounds and one block in 13 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 scrimmage win over the Mavericks.

McConnell didn't see that many minutes, with fellow backup guard Edmond Sumner earning four more minutes than the veteran. Nevertheless, McConnell is likely to remain the team's primary backup at point guard given that Aaron Holiday, Malcolm Brogdon and Victor Oladipo are all among the starting five in the aftermath of the potentially season-ending injury to Domantas Sabonis (foot).