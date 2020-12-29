McConnell is averaging 3.7 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 6.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals across 19.7 minutes per game through three games so far this season.

It's extremely early in the year, but McConnell's 6.7 assists would mark a career high for him after his previous best mark came in the 2016-17 season. Despite the limited minutes as a backup point guard, the 28-year-old is second on the team in assists per game so far behind Domantas Sabonis. McConnell isn't going to have a lot of fantasy value while Malcolm Brogdon and Aaron Holiday are healthy, but he's off to a solid start to the season for the 3-0 Pacers.