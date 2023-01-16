McConnell chipped in 29 points (11-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 132-119 loss to Milwaukee.

McConnell did it all for Indiana off the bench, finishing perfect from three while posting a team-high-tying assist total and finishing one point shy of the 30-point mark. McConnell has tallied at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists five times this season, including in four straight outings.