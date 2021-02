McConnell logged 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 46 minutes Saturday in a 110-107 loss to the Knicks.

McConnell started over an injured Malcolm Brogdon (knee) and played all but two of the game's 48 minutes Saturday. He logged a double-double, his first since Jan. 22 at Phoenix last year. McConnell could be in line for an uptick in value if Brogdon's injury will force him to miss multiple games.