Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Double-doubles in elevated role
McConnell amassed 11 points (3-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 115-97 victory over the 76ers.
McConnell produced his first double-double of the season and could be in line for additional minutes moving forward. Malcolm Brogdon (back) was unable to return after exiting with a back injury. If he is forced to miss time both McConnell and Aaron Holiday should benefit. Holiday would likely move into the starting lineup leaving McConnell as the primary backup. He is not a must-roster player but could provide short-term value if you need assists.
