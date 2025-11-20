McConnell contributed 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds and eight assists in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 127-118 win over the Hornets.

McConnell was very productive in his 14 minutes, and although he is still in a ramp-up plan after missing the first 10 games of the season, it is encouraging to see him perform well in limited action. Once he is cleared for heavier workloads, McConnell could be a viable fantasy asset due to his ability to rack up stats quickly.