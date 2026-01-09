McConnell closed with 23 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-112 victory over the Hornets.

McConnell stuffed the stat sheet in Thursday's win over the Hornets, setting a season high in points and steals while matching his high-water mark for assists. The 33-year-old guard saw an uptick in minutes with Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) sidelined and put up his best performance of the season. McConnell is averaging 12.1 points, 5.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 19 minutes per contest in his last nine games.