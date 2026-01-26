McConnell contributed 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, three assists and one steal across 18 minutes off the bench during Monday's 132-116 loss to the Hawks.

The veteran guard provided some instant offense from the second unit, as he scored in double digits for only the second time in his last seven games. Despite his inconsistent production on a game-to-game basis, McConnell is averaging 10.3 points, 5.1 assists, 1.8 boards and 1.3 steals in 18.3 minutes over 12 contests in January.