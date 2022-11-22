McConnell produced 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 123-102 win over the Magic.

McConnell posted his best game of the season by a wide margin, as he delivered season-best marks in points, assists, steals and minutes while recording his second-best tally of the season in the rebound category. McConnell should remain as the second-unit floor general behind Tyrese Haliburton, but he's making the most of his minutes and is showing decent value as a passer with five or more assists in four of his last five contests.