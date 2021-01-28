McConnell recorded two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine assists and five rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-106 win over the Hornets.

McConnell has taken on an expanded role since Victor Oladipo departed from the Pacers. Over the past seven games, McConnell has seen 25.4 minutes per game and averaging 4.9 points, 7.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals. The point guard has always been a great source of per-minute assists and steals, so this production is actionable in most fantasy leagues for managers in need of those two categories.