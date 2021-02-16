McConnell scored 19 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT) to go along with four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks across 42 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

McConnell earned his first start of the season and played a season-high 42 minutes. Though that was in part aided by an overtime period, he's now topped 30 minutes in three consecutive games, averaging 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game in that span. While McConnell's scoring outburst on Monday was out of character and powered by unsustainable shooting, he contributes well enough across the board overcome his lack of high-volume points.