McConnell (hamstring) tallied 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 11 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 152-128 loss to the Jazz.

Cleared to make his season debut after missing Indiana's first 10 games while recovering from the left hamstring strain he sustained during the preseason, McConnell was limited to two shifts off the bench in the first and second quarters before sitting out the entire second half. The Jazz had built up a 20-point advantage by the middle of the third quarter, which may have been a factor in head coach Rick Carlisle's decision to hold McConnell out for the remainder of the night. The veteran point guard has historically been a strong per-minute source of steals and assists, but he uncharacteristically made his biggest impact as a scorer during his time on the court Tuesday. McConnell should see his playing time pick up a bit in his next few appearances, but even with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out for the season, McConnell may not be in line for a regular 20-plus-minute role while the Pacers have installed Andrew Nembhard as their full-time starting point guard for 2025-26.