McConnell ended with 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Monday's 133-131 victory over the Celtics.

McConnell saw increased playing time after Tyrese Haliburton went down with a hamstring injury in the first half and made the most of his opportunity. Andrew Nembhard will likely replace Haliburton, who's expected to miss at least two weeks, in the starting lineup moving forward, but McConnell should be rostered in most fantasy leagues as well. When McConnell has played at least 20 minutes this season (10 games), he's averaged 12.5 points, 7.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 23.0 minutes per game.