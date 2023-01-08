McConnell left Sunday's game versus the Hornets with right shoulder soreness and is questionable to return.
McConnell headed to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's contest. He tallied one rebound and one steal in nine minutes before suffering his injury.
