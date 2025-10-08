McConnell exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left thigh injury in the second quarter of Tuesday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

McConnell reached for his upper thigh and motioned to the bench before committing a foul with 4:41 remaining in the second quarter. In the likely event the veteran point guard doesn't return to the preseason opener, Quenton Jackson, RayJ Dennis and Delon Wright are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.