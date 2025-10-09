McConnell (hamstring) is expected to miss at least one month of action, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports.

This is a massive blow for Indiana, as they are already short on ball-handlers with Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) out for the season. With McConnell expected to miss at least a month, that puts his earliest possible return at Nov. 11 against the Jazz. The Pacers signed Cameron Payne to a training camp contract Thursday after waiving Delon Wright, and Andrew Nembhard is now likely to see even more ball-handling reps to open the season.