Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Fills in for Brogdon

McConnell generated 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in 27 minutes Wednesday night during the Pacers' 112-87 victory versus the Suns.

Malcolm Brogdon exited midway through the second quarter after being elbowed in the head by Myles Turner and eventually required stitches. In his absence, McConnell matched his season-high in assists while recording his second double-double of the year. If the game had been close there is a chance Brgdon would have returned, so odds are McConnell will return to his typical role Thursday in Golden State.