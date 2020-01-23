Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Fills in for Brogdon
McConnell generated 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block in 27 minutes Wednesday night during the Pacers' 112-87 victory versus the Suns.
Malcolm Brogdon exited midway through the second quarter after being elbowed in the head by Myles Turner and eventually required stitches. In his absence, McConnell matched his season-high in assists while recording his second double-double of the year. If the game had been close there is a chance Brgdon would have returned, so odds are McConnell will return to his typical role Thursday in Golden State.
More News
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Racks up dimes in garbage time•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Hands out eight dimes in 19 minutes•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Making first start of season•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Seven assists Monday•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Good to go•
-
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Questionable for Monday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...