McConnell finished with 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and four steals across 31 minutes during Thursday's 110-99 loss to San Antonio.

McConnell failed to reach double-digit attempts from the field for his eighth consecutive matchup, but he set his best scoring mark since Feb. 8 with the help of an efficient night. He also shouldered a heavier workload than usual, though this was likely due to the absence of Tyrese Haliburton (calf). McConnell will likely see his minutes drop down to the 15-to-20-minute range once Haliburton is cleared for action.