McConnell had 19 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 32 minutes during Friday's 141-131 loss to Milwaukee.

McConnell continues to make the most of his opportunities with Tyrese Haliburton (knee) on the mend. The Arizona product fell just one assist shy of a double-double and recorded three steals for the second time in three games. McConnell is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.0 steals in four games since entering the starting lineup.