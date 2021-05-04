McConnell tallied 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 154-141 loss to the Wizards.

McConnell continues to be a consistent source of assists and steals despite the fact his role is somewhat inconsistent. The Pacers are currently down on troops and so McConnell has been able to once again step into an increased role. He is putting together his best season from both a fantasy and a reality standpoint and his unwavering reliability makes him a must-roster player across just about every format.