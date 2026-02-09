This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Game-time call for Tuesday
McConnell is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks due to right hamstring soreness.
McConnell didn't show any signs of a hamstring injury his last time on the court, but he's now in jeopardy of missing Tuesday's clash. The team should have a better idea of his status closer to tipoff.