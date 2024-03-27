McConnell (ankle) is good to go for Wednesday's game versus the Bulls.
McConnell was in danger of missing his first game since Feb. 1, but he will ultimately play through his ankle pain. Thus, look for him to take on his usual workload assuming the point guard has any setbacks.
