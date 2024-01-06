McConnell racked up 10 points (5-6 FG), three rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 150-116 win over the Hawks.

McConnell and the rest of Indiana's bench saw extended playing time Friday with the team up 34 points heading into the fourth quarter. After seeing his minute dip briefly in late December, he's averaged 21.3 minutes per game over his last three appearances and is contributing 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.3 steals over that span.