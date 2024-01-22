McConnell will be in the starting lineup Sunday against the Suns, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

McConnell will return to the starting lineup for the second time in three games with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) sidelined. In his two starts this season McConnell has averaged 15.0 points, 8.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 29.5 minutes per game.