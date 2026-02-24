McConnell (hamstring) will play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, per Tony East of Forbes.com.

After missing Sunday's loss to Dallas with a right hamstring injury, McConnell is ready to return to the floor Tuesday. Over his last 11 outings, the veteran floor general has averaged 8.6 points, 3.8 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 15.8 minutes per tilt.