McConnell (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Tony East of Forbes.com reports.

McConnell has been a mainstay on the Pacers' injury report since mid-February due to right hamstring soreness. He's been cleared to play Sunday, and while he's averaging 16.9 minutes per game this season, McConnell could see an uptick in playing time due to the absences of Andrew Nembhard (calf), Quenton Jackson (calf) and Ben Sheppard (ankle).