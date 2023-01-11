McConnell (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks, Akeem Glaspie of IndyStarSports reports.
McConnell has been upgraded from questionable to available Wednesday with right shoulder soreness. He is averaging 6.8 points, 3.0 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 15.2 minutes across his last five games.
