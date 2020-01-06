Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Good to go
McConnell (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against Charlotte, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
McConnell was previously considered questionable due to an ankle sprain, but the team has given him the green light for Monday's matchup. He's averaging 6.9 points and six assists in his last seven contests off the bench.
