Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Hands out season-high 11 helpers
McConnell produced six points (3-3 FG), 11 assists, two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 win over the Knicks.
McConnell amassed a season high in assists while snapping a seven-game streak in which he failed to earn at least 20 minutes once. Furthermore, he was perfect from the field, albeit on only three shots. If Malcolm Brogdon (hand) remains sidelined for Monday's contest versus the Clippers, McConnell could once again be in line to see a decent load of minutes while being relied upon to make things happen for himself and others offensively.
