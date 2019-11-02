Pacers' T.J. McConnell: Hands out six assists in win
McConnell recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 FT) and six assists in 15 minutes during Friday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers.
McConnell seems to have leapfrogged Aaron Holiday for the primary backup point guard gig. McConnell has earned more minutes in four of the first five games of 2019-20, and Holiday has only appeared in three games thus far. However, McConnell isn't exactly filling up stat sheets beyond the assist column (4.0 per tilt), so he's not all that useful outside of much deeper leagues.
