McConnell finished Friday's 133-122 loss to Sacramento with nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 23 minutes.

McConnell returned from injury, sliding into the starting lineup at the expense of Tyrese Haliburton. The Pacers continue to do weird stuff with their lineup, making streaming a hard task. Haliburton remains on a minutes limit, and while he should probably not even be playing, it appears he will remain limited for the foreseeable future. If McConnell gets the starting nod again Sunday, he makes for a viable stream option for anyone needing assists and steals.