McConnell logged 20 points (10-11 FG), two rebounds and 11 assists over 25 minutes during Saturday's 144-129 victory over the Heat.

The Pacers shot an incredible 65.9 percent from the field as a team in the win, and McConnell was a big part of that efficiency with his 10-for-11 shooting line. As usual, he didn't venture into deep territory for his shots -- of his 70 field-goal tries on the campaign, only six have come from three-point range. McConnell has converted that into an impressive 58.6 percent field-goal percentage, which is on pace to be the best of his career. The veteran point guard added a season-high 11 dimes Saturday to round out his first double-double of the campaign, but it should be noted that his 25 minutes were well above his season average, with the extended opportunity being largely a result of Tyrese Haliburton (knee) sitting out. As efficient as McConnell has been this season, he hasn't been seeing much run when Haliburton is healthy.