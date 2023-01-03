McConnell closed Monday's 122-114 victory over Toronto with 15 points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes off the bench.

It's the first time McConnell has scored in double digits in exactly a month, and the 15 points were his best scoring performance since he dropped 19 on the Magic on Nov. 21. The veteran point guard isn't seeing enough court time behind Tyrese Haliburton to be a consistent contributor, and over his last 14 games McConnell is averaging just 5.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 boards over 16.4 minutes a night.